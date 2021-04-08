Thursday, April 8, 2021 – A newly-wed couple in Rwanda was humiliated by law enforcers for breaking Covid-19 rules and given a punishment that they will never forget.

The couple, alongside the guests, were taken to an open stadium and forced to spend their first night in the cold.

Besides spending the night in the cold, they were ordered to observe social distancing under the watch of police officers, who released them the next day.

Rwanda is one of the countries that have come up with stringent rules to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone caught breaking the Covid-19 rules is given severe punishment.

