Friday, April 23, 2021– There was drama on one of the busy roads in the city when a traffic police officer was almost run over by a rogue motorist.

The cop was controlling traffic on the busy road when the motorist refused to stop as ordered and pushed him to the middle of the road.

The motorist reportedly became impatient when the traffic officer blocked one of the lanes for a long time, forcing him to push his way through.

The shocking incident comes a few days after another rogue lorry driver rammed into a police vehicle that had blocked Thika Road to punish curfew violators and injured several police officers.

See the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST