Friday, April 2, 2021 – Carey Priscilla is a renowned Akorino model, actress, and makeup artist whose beauty has been giving Kenyan men sleepless nights.

While most Akorino ladies are known to be conservative because of their strict religion that prohibits women from showing off their juicy figures to the public, Carey flaunts her gorgeous body without any apology.

The liberated Akorino lady has caused a stir after she posted a photo flaunting her huge baby bump and informed her fans that she will soon be a mother.

“I’m a firm believer that God’s timing is always better than our own,” she captioned the photo.

She is probably the first Akorino lady to do this on social media.

