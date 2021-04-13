Tuesday, 13 April 2021 – A man has left tongues wagging after he celebrated his divorce in style, following a prolonged court battle with his wife.

He splashed celebratory messages on his car after the court nullified their troubled marriage.

“Marriage over. Party started. I kept the car ’’ one of the messages read, hinting that the court ruled in his favor.

He also sent a message to his divorced wife saying, “Bye Felicia. Happily never after,”

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

