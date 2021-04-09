Friday, April 9, 2021 – A middle-aged sex worker who plies her trade in downtown Nairobi was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, where she pleaded guilty to stealing a customer’s mobile phone after he allegedly failed to pay her Sh 400 for service rendered.

Grace Wanjiru, aged 21-years-old, was charged with one count of stealing.

The incident occurred at Duruma Road in downtown Nairobi where she stole the phone valued at Sh 18,000.

The victim, Victor Kiprop, told police that Wanjiru accosted him at Duruma Road, a well-known red-light district.

She offered her goodies to him for cash but he declined the invitation.

After he rejected her advances, she reportedly accosted him in the company of another sex worker and took his phone.

However, Wanjiru contradicted Victor’s version of the events and said that he took her to a lodging, where he refused to pay her after satisfying his manly needs.

Wanjiru told the court that she took Victor’s phone after he refused to pay her and sold it for Sh 1,500.

Kiprop told the magistrate that he pleaded with the sex workers to return his phone but they threatened to beat him up, prompting him to report the matter to the police.

Here’s a photo of the sex worker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related