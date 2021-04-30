Friday, April 30, 2021 – A prominent Kenyan doctor who had earlier questioned vaccination of Kenyans against the COVID-19 disease has succumbed to the deadly virus.

Dr. Stephen Karanja, who was a renowned gynecologist based at Nairobi’s Upper Hill Medical Centre, succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

Dr. Karanja, who also served as the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association chairman, lost the battle to the virus at Mater Hospital in Nairobi after he was admitted there for some days.

“He had been admitted with COVID-19, there is no official statement from the association as yet but I can confirm that he died on Thursday, April 29,” said one of the association members.

Last month, Dr. Karanja said the only way to prevent the spread of the virus was by wearing masks, mass testing, and observation of COVID-19 patients.

“We advise that a COVID-19 vaccine is unnecessary and should not be given.

“We appeal to all the people of Kenya to avoid taking it,” Karanja said in a statement.

The doctor also proposed some ways he believed would contain the virus including, inhaling steam several times a day, taking ivermectin tablets, and taking a combination of drugs daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST