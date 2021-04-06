Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions at the National Police Service Commission Counselling Unit:

CLERICAL OFFICER II-NPSC 2- SIX (6) POSITIONS-V/NO.16/2021

Gross Salary Scale: 45,000-59,000

Leave allowance: As existing in the Commission

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As existing in the Commission

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts files tracing for purposes of tracking files movement;

Receives & dispatches mails;

keeps safe custody of mails delivery books;

Distributes pays lips to staff as necessary;

Prepares relevant payment vouchers as directed;

Processes pension claims and final benefits;

Maintains stores, records and equipment inventory;

Serves banks, Saccos and other financial institutions with salary payroll by products to ease payment of salaries;

Distributes quotations to the identified suppliers;

Processes documents for issue of licenses or certificates under relevant Acts;

Draft letters and general correspondence assigned to him;

Keeps safe custody of invoices, receipts;

Maintains a proper filing system for proper record keeping and ease of access to information when required;

Carry out photocopy, franking, documents shredding and document binding;

Prepares reports on assignments and or training;

Prepares responses to routine correspondence;

Handles logistics for internal meetings, workshops, seminars;

Maintains security, integrity and confidentiality of office data and information;

Receives and screens incoming mails and correspondences;

Keeps records of correspondences;

Maintains file movement registers;

circulates agendas and reports for different committee meetings;

Dispatches mail and other office correspondences;

Manages office sundry;

Maintains office

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, one must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- (Minus) or its equivalent;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Meet the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke/NPSC.Jobs.aspx.

Please NOTE:

Applicants should provide all details requested in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Manager would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance

would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance The National Police Service Commission is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their certificates

National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Applications should be addressed to:

The CS/ Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

So as to reach the Commission by the close of business on or before 26th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.