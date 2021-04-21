SENIOR SUPPORT STAFF/ SANITARY CLEANER – CSG 16 – FIFTY-ONE (51) POSTS (Advert No. 9/2021)

Basic Salary: Kshs. 14,610 – 16,250 p.m.

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Kshs. 3,000

Leave Allowance: Kshs. 4,000 (Once yearly)

Terms of Service: Temporary terms of service.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Support Staff function will entail undertaking messengerial duties, office cleaning, sanitary cleaning and maintaining grounds and any other related duties in the area of deployement.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have: –

(i) Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification; and

(ii) Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

How To Apply

Applications are invited for the following posts in the Ministry of Defence. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke OR HERE BELOW

Application for Employment Form – PSC.2 (REVISED 2016)

1 file(s) 221.96 KB

DOWNLOAD

Requirements and other detailed information for each of the posts is available on the HERE and on www.mygov.go.ke

Completed application forms should reach the Cabinet Secretary; Ministry of Defence, P.O. Box 40668 – 00100, NAIROBI or hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road; on or before 3rd May, 2021.