Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – The decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to nominate Lady Justice Martha Koome has received sharp criticism from Kenyans with many arguing that regional balance and inclusivity were thrown out of the window during the highly publicised exercise.

Koome, 61, was nominated for the top post by JSC which concluded its interviews last week.

Appearing in an interview with K24 TV on Tuesday evening, former Amani National Congress(ANC) Secretary-General, Barrack Muluka, criticised JSC for making such an appointment saying the issue of regional balance should have been considered.

Muluka said with the appointment of Koome, 5 of 10 JSC members will now come from the Mt Kenya region.

The five are Koome, Prof Olive Mugenda, Macharia Njeru, Patrick Gichohi, and Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki.

All the five are State House gatekeepers and they are sycophants of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is allegedly planning to extend his term beyond 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST