EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION (ECDE) TEACHER (READVERTISEMENT)-JOB GROUP G(498 POSTS)
Application Deadline: Fri 30th Apr 2021
REMUNERATION
Salary Scale: Kshs 22,270.00 to Kshs 30,020.00
House Allowance: Kshs 6,750.00
Commuter Allowance: Kshs 4,000.00
Responsibilities
- Class teaching;
- Organizing and facilitating play/learning activities for the learners;
- Caring and nurturing spiritual, moral, social, mental, physical, aesthetic and emotional growth of the learners (holistic development);
- Managing ECDE classes and keeping professional and administrative records (Schemes of work, lesson plans, daily programme of activities, attendance registers etc.) and ensuring learners’ safety and security;and v.Preparing and developing play/learning materials
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), KCE, ‘O’ Level or a bridging certificate;
- Certificate in Early Childhood Development Education offered by KNEC/Ministry of Education or its approved equivalent;
- A Certificate in Computer proficiency; and iv. Registered by the Teachers Service Commission;
How to Apply