Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions at the National Police Service Commission Counselling Unit:

SOCIAL WORKER II –NPSC SCALE 4- FOUR (4) POSITIONS-V/NO.5/2021

Gross Salary Scale: 90,000-130,000

Leave allowance: As existing in the Commission

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As existing in the Commission

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties & Responsibilities

Addressing the psychosocial effects as related to clients’ diagnosis, prognosis and future resettlement, and counseling of clients especially in cases associated with pandemic diseases, mental illness, HIV/AIDS, epilepsy etc;

Responsible for handling psychosocial problems of clients in a Centre;

extracting psychosocial information from the clients and observation of causal factors which might be useful to the treatment plan;

implementation of client’s treatment programme and follow-up on discharge;

co-ordinate social work activities within the Centre covering a number of units; planning and directing social work programmes such as counseling, placement, home based care, rehabilitation; and

Follow up of clients in general but particularly sensitive cases of pandemic diseases

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Sociology, Social Work, Psychology, Mental Health, Public Health, Counseling, Anthropology, Nursing or equivalent qualification from a recognized

Proficiency in Computer applications;

Be conversant with Public Health Act, Mental Health Act, 248 and other Health related Acts.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke/NPSC.Jobs.aspx.

Please NOTE:

Applicants should provide all details requested in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Manager would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their certificates

National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Applications should be addressed to:

The CS/ Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

So as to reach the Commission by the close of business on or before 26th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.