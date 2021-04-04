Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions at the National Police Service Commission Counselling Unit:

RESEARCH ASSISTANT-NPSC SCALE 4-FOUR (4) POSITIONS- V/No. 8/2021

Gross Salary Scale: 90,000-130,000

Leave allowance: As existing in the Commission

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As existing in the Commission

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Undertake collection, collation and analysis of primary and secondary data;

Undertake desk surveys and outline recommendations for further research;

Devise and apply appropriate methods for coding data according to activity specification;

Execute research, monitoring and evaluation work plans according to project needs;

Draft briefings, papers, info graphics, flowcharts and other decision- making tools;

Collect, collate and analyses data gathered from monitoring and evaluation

activities;

Retrieval and digitization of disseminated research tools;

Prepare research concept notes for projected activities;

Prepare draft reports and manuscripts for dissemination of study findings;

Update the Commission’s research database;

Prepare reports on the unit’s assignments and projects;

Provide input to the unit’s activity planning process;

Monitor and document emerging issues in NPSC/NPS;

Maintain the units document archiving systems;

Drafts the units internal and external correspondences;

Maintain research study documents, software and equipment

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the officer must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics, Social Sciences, Engineering, Business Management, or other related fields;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke/NPSC.Jobs.aspx.

Please NOTE:

Applicants should provide all details requested in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Manager would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance

would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance The National Police Service Commission is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their certificates

National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Applications should be addressed to:

The CS/ Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

So as to reach the Commission by the close of business on or before 26th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.