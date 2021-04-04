Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions at the National Police Service Commission Counselling Unit:

OFFICE ASSISTANT III & II – NPCS SCALE 1-FOUR (4) POSITIONS- V/NO.18/2021

Gross Salary Scale: Kshs. 37,000-59,000

Leave allowance: As existing in the Commission

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As existing in the Commission

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise the outsourced cleaning of Commission offices;

Supervise safety, proper care and maintenance of the office common areas and office equipment;

Arrange and organize furniture and equipment during major commission events and meetings;

Prepares and provides refreshments for the office staff;

Makes requisition for office supplies and distributes to offices;

Process, sort and route incoming and outgoing correspondences as well as deliver files and letters to the respective action officers;

Photocopies, scans, appropriate documents and Maintain office files at the departments and units;

Shops for low value office supplies and consumables;

Supervises outsourced office sanitization and fumigation;

Maintains hygiene kitchen environment and safe food handling;

Reports any damages that occur in the offices to the maintenance department for timely repair;

Installs office furniture and

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ (Plus)or its equivalent;

Proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution;

Meet the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke/NPSC.Jobs.aspx.

Please NOTE:

Applicants should provide all details requested in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Manager would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance

The National Police Service Commission is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all People with disability, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their certificates

National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Applications should be addressed to:

The CS/ Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

So as to reach the Commission by the close of business on or before 26th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.