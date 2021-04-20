Job Group, CPSB 15 (20 Posts),

Salary Scale: Job Group CPSB 15,

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,610 x 510 -15,120 x 550 – 15,670 x 580 – 16,250 p.m.

This is an entry level into the Driver’s cadre. An Officer at this level will be deployed to work in the Transport Section and can be deployed to any Department/Ministry.

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving a motor vehicle as authorized;

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, etc.;

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;

Ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road;

Safety of the passengers and/or goods therein; and

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

A valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s) for class(es) of vehicle(s) an officer is required to drive;

Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by the respective Ministry/Department;

Passed Suitability Test for Driver Grade III;

Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;

Any training in vehicle mechanics will be an added advantage;

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police; and

At least five (5) years driving experience.

Terms of service: Three-year contract

Please Note

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Successfully selected candidates will be required to fulfill Chapter Six requirement of the constitution of Kenya, 2020 on integrity and leadership before appointment.

How to Apply

All applicants should click on the Careers Option on the County Website main menu and fill the application form and submit online.

N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to cpsb@kakamega.go.ke/ transport@kakamega.go.ke or any other county eamil adress are allowed.

All applications should reach this office on or before 7th May, 2021.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega Public Service and Administration Department does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels is email address kakamegacountygov@gmail.com/ transport@kakamega.go.ke