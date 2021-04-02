Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions at the National Police Service Commission Counselling Unit:

OFFICE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT II-NPSC SCALE 2-TWO (2) POSITIONS-V/NO.15/2021

Gross Salary Scale: Kshs. 70,000-98,000 pm

Leave allowance: As existing in the Commission

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As existing in the Commission

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Implements administrative services policies and procedures as outlined in the guiding regulations;

Undertakes proper filing of records such as official reports, incoming mail, meeting minutes and interdepartmental correspondences;

Maintains an inventory of office equipment and supplies for respective offices;

Implements communication protocols;

Report and speech writing;

Operates office equipment;

Prepares responses to routine correspondence;

Handles logistics for meetings, workshops, seminars;

Maintains database of organizations addresses and telephones;

Maintains security, integrity and confidentiality of office data and information;

Manages office protocols and etiquette and acts as the link between executive offices for both internal and external visitors;

Receives and screens incoming mails and correspondences;

Keeps records of correspondences Maintains file movement registers; Circulates agendas and reports for different committee meetings;

Takes notes during meetings;

Circulating approved minutes, memos, letters and circulars;

Answers and makes phone calls;

Attends to visitors/ clients;

Handles customer inquiries and complaints;

Dispatches mail and other office correspondences;

Manages office sundry;

Taking dictation in shorthand and transcription;

Maintains office

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, one must have:

Diploma in the following fields; Secretarial Studies and Office Management, Social Science from a recognized institution

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- (minus) or its equivalent

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects: – Typewriting III (50 w.p.m.) / Computerized document processing III; Business English III/Communications II; Commerce II; Office Practice II; Office Management III/ Office Administration and Management III; Secretarial Duties II; Shorthand III (100 p.m);

Member of a relevant Professional body;

Proficiency in Computer applications

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke/NPSC.Jobs.aspx.

Please NOTE:

Applicants should provide all details requested in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Manager would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance

The National Police Service Commission is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all People with disability, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their certificates

National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Applications should be addressed to:

The CS/ Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

So as to reach the Commission by the close of business on or before 26th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.