Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT)

MEAL Officer

2 Posts

Description

Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) is a voluntary charitable nongovernmental organization, registered in Kenya as a non-profit organization in 1993.

AMURT has implemented over 22 projects countrywide and has worked with local communities, local administration and organizations offering development services.

AMURT’s focus areas are emergency relief, OVC support, education, health care, income generation and capacity building, HIV/AIDS, MNCH, TB control, Nutrition, WASH and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD).

Responsibilities

Monitoring

Ensure Tujitegemee MEAL systems comply with both AMURT and donor requirements.

Participate in the development and standardization of forms and tools to collect relevant disaggregated data on project monitoring indicators, effects, and impacts

Develop data flow and reporting maps, and templates to ensure the appropriate information arrives to the right program staff in a timely and efficient manner.

Support the development of tools to track progress on sustainability plans at the organizational/institutional levels, and benchmarks for household graduation/transition.

Systematically collect, validate, and analyze data and ensure that it is accurate and of the highest quality by conducting regular data quality assessments.

Review relevant data collection systems as implemented by partners, to ensure rigor and appropriateness of practices.

Work closely with other TUJITEGEMEE staff to produce high-quality data and progress reports as per the reporting intervals (monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, annually)

Evaluation

Support Tujitegemee technical staff to design and implement assessments, gender analysis, stakeholder analysis, organizational capacity assessments, and other data collection and analysis activities.

Participate and support in the Collaborating, Learning, and Adapting (CLA) to improve effectiveness of service delivery.

Ensure project evaluations (baseline, mid-term, final) are organized and managed in a timely and quality manner.

Ensure evaluation results are communicated to project stakeholders and used to enhance learning and improve interventions.

Accountability

Ensure that all project monitoring arrangements comply with the project and donor agreements and ensure that agreements are concretely operationalized.

Work with other Tujitegemee staff to identify community defined indicators that will show success in the eyes of the project beneficiaries

Work with other Tujitegemee staff to set up feedback and response mechanisms that will allow the project to receive and respond to feedback from the project beneficiaries.

Learning

Support Tujitegemee technical staff to develop a learning agenda and design associated operations research.

Support the documentation of lessons learned, best practices, program data, evaluations, and other information to generate donor communication pieces, success stories, case studies, and other high-quality, results-based documentation.

Ensure project lessons learned are captured and used in future similar projects.

Facilitate the use of Tujitegemee project data by partners, staff, and other stakeholders to inform decision-making and to identify lessons learned and promising practices.

Capacity building

Participate in the assessment of MEAL capacity of local partner staff, develop and implement capacity improvement plans in line with gaps identified

On-site capacity building of program and partner staff implementing Tujitegemee project, including but not limited to staff with dedicated MEAL responsibilities, that will include formal and on-the job staff training

Distance support to field offices and partner teams implementing Tujitegemee project through document reviews, emails and conversations which provide tools, resources, and practical advice on assessments, MEAL system setup, and improvements to MEAL practices.

ICT4D

Assist in developing digital data collection systems, where appropriate.

Support the use of technology for monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in biostatistics, epidemiology, public health, international development, economics or related field; a Master’s degree in M&E would be an added advantage

Knowledge

Five years of relevant professional experience in project-level MEAL, including development of data flow maps, data collection tools, reporting forms, and project databases

Experience in designing and implementation of mixed method evaluation plans

Thorough familiarity with principles and current approaches to project monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning

Excellent analytic and computer skills; skilled in MS Office Suite including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Access

Experience in using data analysis software, preferably SPSS and STATA

Skills in developing project M&E databases desired.

Skills and Abilities

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills as well as good judgment and vision

Excellent organizational skills, team work and ability to prioritize tasks in a timely manner

Sound coordination skills and a demonstrated ability to multi-task

Demonstrates diplomacy, flexibility, and resourcefulness

Strong critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills

Demonstrated ability to work with and in teams.

Excellent computer skills (Microsoft Office).

Required Travel:

Extensive travel within project sites in Kilifi and Mombasa counties to provide monitoring and technical support to partners, participation in training and program reviews.

Contacts

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 19th April 2021 indicating current and expected Salary.

Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number as the email subject.

Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.