Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions at the National Police Service Commission Counselling Unit:
ADMINISTRATION OFFICER II-NPSC SCALE 4-TWO (2) POSITIONS-V/NO.6/2021
Gross Salary Scale: Kshs. 90,000-130,000
Leave allowance: As existing in the Commission
Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year
Medical Cover: As existing in the Commission
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Duties and responsibilities
- Supervises provision of clean, healthy and secure work
- Monitors the compliance with regulations relating to the Administrative
- Supervises the collection, collation and analysis of Administration related
- Develops and review of Administration Manuals and
- Prepares of Administration budget and work
- Appraises staff on administration policies and
- Carries out continuous Research on Administration
- Reviews service contracts and service level agreements for outsourced
- Forecasts and reports on Commission’s needs for office equipment and
- Prepares and updates inventory of all Commissions’
- Allocates office space, equipment furniture and
- Reviews departmental standard operating
- Reviews and recommends proposed amendments, variations or extensions to
- Reviews draft technical specifications for procurement of goods and
- Identifies and recommends obsolete assets for
- Organizes meetings, conferences and commission
Qualifications
For appointment to this position, one must have
- Bachelor degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Education, Social Science or any other related field from a recognized institution
- Proficiency in computer applications
- Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke/NPSC.Jobs.aspx.
Please NOTE:
- Applicants should provide all details requested in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Manager would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance
- The National Police Service Commission is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their certificates
- National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
Applications should be addressed to:
The CS/ Chief Executive Officer
National Police Service Commission SkyPark Building, Westlands
P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI
So as to reach the Commission by the close of business on or before 26th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.