Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions at the National Police Service Commission Counselling Unit:

ADMINISTRATION OFFICER II-NPSC SCALE 4-TWO (2) POSITIONS-V/NO.6/2021

Gross Salary Scale: Kshs. 90,000-130,000

Leave allowance: As existing in the Commission

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As existing in the Commission

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Duties and responsibilities

Supervises provision of clean, healthy and secure work

Monitors the compliance with regulations relating to the Administrative

Supervises the collection, collation and analysis of Administration related

Develops and review of Administration Manuals and

Prepares of Administration budget and work

Appraises staff on administration policies and

Carries out continuous Research on Administration

Reviews service contracts and service level agreements for outsourced

Forecasts and reports on Commission’s needs for office equipment and

Prepares and updates inventory of all Commissions’

Allocates office space, equipment furniture and

Reviews departmental standard operating

Reviews and recommends proposed amendments, variations or extensions to

Reviews draft technical specifications for procurement of goods and

Identifies and recommends obsolete assets for

Organizes meetings, conferences and commission

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, one must have

Bachelor degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, Education, Social Science or any other related field from a recognized institution

Proficiency in computer applications

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through jobs portal: http://www.psckjobs.go.ke/NPSC.Jobs.aspx.

Please NOTE:

Applicants should provide all details requested in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by the closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Manager would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB Clearance Certificate, Tax compliance from KRA, Clearance from EACC and Police Clearance

The National Police Service Commission is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their certificates

National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Applications should be addressed to:

The CS/ Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

So as to reach the Commission by the close of business on or before 26th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.