Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown could face jail time after she was convicted on Wednesday (April 14) on three charges relating to the publication of obscene material.

The actress, who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, broke down in tears after the judge read out the sentence.

The actress is in hot soup over a controversial photo she shared on social media last year posing with her son while naked.

“I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life,” said Brown in her caption on Instagram.

The actress later took to Instagram in a video, where she sought to explain her actions and asked the public to forgive her, stating that she “realized that the post was not good” and that she had made a mistake.

Initially, she pleaded not guilty to the charges against her but later changed her plea.

In her defense, she had told the court that she was not ‘completely’ naked.

“I was not completely naked. He did not see my organs because I covered myself with a cloth and applied sellotapes to the necessary parts.”

“Because the picture was taken in my own house.”

