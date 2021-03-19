Friday, 19 March 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Yvonne Okwara, has disclosed some of the struggles that she goes through behind the screens while celebrating her 38th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the seasoned TV journalist revealed that last year was very challenging after her health deteriorated.

She was hospitalized twice in May when her spinal cord developed problems and despite undergoing treatment in one of the best city hospitals, she was back in the ward 2 months later for spinal surgery.

Persistent back problems forced her to quit the gym at some point and change her lifestyle completely.

She thanks God her back is slowly healing although she has not fully recovered.

As Yvonne turns a year older, she just hopes for the best.

“Last year was interesting, had so many plans. Wanted to run 4 competitive marathons last year, culminating in my first ever 21km later in the year. Did the first one in January and then… COVID happened. My birthday came just at the time we had reported our first COVID cases in the country so it was rather muted.

All events shut down. Also, my back problems deteriorated. I was hospitalised twice, in May for a spinal procedure which didn’t quite work and then again for spinal surgery in July. You know what they say about us making plans, but God making his own? Yeah…

So I had to adjust to my own new normal, made significant changes in my lifestyle.

Fast forward to this birthday and I’m happy and healthy, I’m back to the gym, my workouts with @vinitaotieno @smartgymske have changed somewhat. I’m still learning to be patient with my body, it will take time to get it back.

I will run a marathon later this year, God-willing,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST