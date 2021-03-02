Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro launched a scathing attack on Jubilee party Deputy Chairman David Murathe and his friend, Maina Kamanda, over their remarks on the endorsement of ODM leader Raila Odinga by Mt Kenya residents.

Speaking in Gatanga, Murang’a County, the DP Ruto ally told off Murathe and Kamanda to stop lying to Raila that he is popular in Central Kenya because he is not.

Ndindi said that the people of Mt Kenya cannot consider giving Raila their votes leave alone attending his political rallies in the region.

“Murathe, I’ve been watching you with Raila in Kajiado County.”

“You’ve lied to him that the people of Murang’a can consider him for leadership.”

“Let me be categorical, the people of Mt Kenya cannot even consider giving Raila Odinga their votes, and not only that, should he come here, no one will bother attending his rally, we will all look the other way,” the MP stated.

He further challenged Murathe and his friends, asking why they have never accompanied the AU special envoy on a tour of the region if they believe he is popular among Kikuyus.

“If indeed what you’re telling Mr. Raila is true, why haven’t you brought him to Gatara and Gatundu to meet with the people?”

“We want to tell Murathe to stop all this propaganda against William Ruto because as the people of Mt Kenya region we have not appointed you as our spokesperson,” Nyoro outlined.

This comes days after Raila promised to make an unstoppable tour of the Central region in a move to popularize the BBI bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST