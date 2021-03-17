Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has revealed why they prefer recruiting people with lower academic grades into the service as opposed to those with higher grades.

Speaking during an interview, Owino noted that people with higher grades are hard to work with and that’s why they prefer academic dwarfs because they are easy to manage.

According to Owino, when they employ officers with Grade C+ (plus) and above, they go back to school, get degrees and immediately seek promotions from their current ranks.

He stated that they will continue recruiting those with C (plain), C- (minus) and D+ ( plus) who will occupy lower police levels for a longer time.

“We have a challenge when we employ every policeman with Grade C+ and above.”

“They go back to school, get degrees, come back and tell you, we don’t want to serve at this level.”

“It is important we get officers who have C plain, C – and D+,” said Owino.

“We are not employing everyone to be a manager, we also need these lower levels to be filled,” he added.

Owino added that what they consider in recruiting police is intelligence, which is not necessarily attributed to the grade that one got in school.

He argued educated people have a negative mentality towards the police force and when recruited, they want to earn salaries without necessarily working.

