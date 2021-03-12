Friday, March 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto last evening wrote a message to ODM leader Raila Odinga after he disclosed that he was suffering from Covid-19.

In a statement, the DP encouraged Raila by quoting a Bible verse and saying that he would overcome the disease just like he had succeeded in dealing with other battles.

“To Raila Odinga, former PM, Isaiah 53 versus 5 by Jesus stripes comes healing.”

“You have fought many battles, you have always demonstrated courage and bravery.”

“This too you will overcome.”

“Quick recovery my friend,” he encouraged.

Ruto also assured Raila that the nation was praying for his recovery.

The DP’s sentiments were reiterated by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who prayed for the ODM leader’s quick recovery.

“On behalf of all Covid-19 survivors, I wish you quick recovery and pray that you bounce back so you work to emancipate the hustlers from the shackles of selfish interests,” Kuria stated.

Raila was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, March 9 after complaining of body ache and fatigue.

His doctor, David Oluoch Olunya, confirmed that Odinga was suffering from SARS-2 COVID19.

“He is responding well to the treatment at the Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” Dr. Oluoch said.

Raila also assured his followers that he was in good shape and would undertake mandatory quarantine.

“I take this opportunity to thank the medical personnel for days of very meticulous work they have done to arrive at the diagnosis,” he stated as he also urged Kenyans to follow the Ministry of Health protocols.

The Kenyan DAILY POST