Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has poured cold water on claims by some Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) that the Mt. Kenya region will reject Raila Odinga’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #MtKenyaRejectsRaila was trending on Twitter a section of Mt.Kenya residents saying they will reject Jakom’s quest to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

But, Mutahi, who has been hired by Deep State to popularise Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, said Mt Kenya region is solidly behind Raila Odinga since no Kikuyu community member is vying for the presidency in 2022.

Mutahi also said Deputy President William Ruto, who is enjoying a cult following in the Mt Kenya region, will be embarrassed in 2022 because he is just a chocolate soldier behaving badly in GEMA.

“LEAVE Raila Odinga ALONE. After Kibaki TOSHA, Mt Kenya refered to Raila as JAMBA (dume). And the ONLY time Kikuyus have a PROBLEM with Raila is when a Kikuyu is RUNNING for President. In the MEANTIME, Ruto is JUST a Chocolate SOLDIER behaving BADLY in GEMA,” Mutahi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST