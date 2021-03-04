Thursday, March 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is not done yet with rebels.

This is after it is set to expel four nominated Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Kajiado County after they openly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill against the party’s position.

The four, Onesmus Ngogoyo, Faith Sianka, Winnie Lanoi and Lucy Mathenge, who had been nominated by the party two weeks ago, would face disciplinary action over their alleged disloyalty.

Even though the Kajiado County Assembly endorsed the BBI Bill, the four MCAs were singled out for voting against party positions yet they were expected to remain loyal to it after it awarded them jobs.

Already, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has asked the MCAs to defend themselves within seven days, failing to which the party would take action against them without further reference.

The Kenyan DAILY POST