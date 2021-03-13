Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has demanded respect from President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, for making them who they are today.

Speaking in Busia, Ruto revealed that he single-handedly helped Raila to become prime minister after the 2007 polls to the point of being indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He also stated that he had also helped President Uhuru Kenyatta get elected in 2013 and twice in 2017 due to the repeat election.

He cautioned the two leaders against inciting people while he had been at the forefront in helping them in their political careers.

“It should not turn out that I was only a very good person when I supported them to get those positions in government.”

“When my turn comes, they incite the public against me.”

“I want them to appreciate the support that I gave them,” the DP stated.

Ruto added that he was ready to compete even with those opposed to his presidential bid.

“I want them to know that I am prepared and determined to lead the hustlers,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST