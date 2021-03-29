Monday, 29 March 2021 – A Kenyan slay queen left no stones unturned after she savagely attacked broke men who have been calling women gold-diggers.

According to her, men should date women that they can afford to maintain.

She argued that you can’t maintain a Range Rover with a budget of a Vitz and so, men should just stick to their lanes and date a woman that they can afford.

“You can’t maintain a Range Rover with a budget of a Vitz. Date a woman that you can afford to maintain,” the straight-shooting slay queen said on live TV.

Her sentiments have caused a lot of reactions online, with many men condemning her.

Men wonder what she is bringing to the table apart from her loudmouth.

Watch video.

