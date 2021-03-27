Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Residents of Kiambu, Nakuru, Nairobi, Machakos, and Kajiado, can move freely within the five counties during the period in which they will be under the cessation of movement order.

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta clarified that the counties had been zoned into one big area to enforce the president’s order restricting movements in and out of the regions.

Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Nzioka Waita, explained the order would only affect movement in and out of the zoned area but advised against travels outside the zoned area.

For instance, a Nairobi resident can travel to Kiambu or any of the four counties and vice versa. Similarly, one can move from Machakos County into the city or Nakuru.

“Kindly note that the cessation of movement is in and out of the five counties (Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, and Kajiado) as one zoned area”

“You can therefore move freely within the five counties.”

“You will not, however, be able to leave and enter the one zoned area,” he clarified.

The Kenyan DAILY POST