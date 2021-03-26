Friday, March 26, 2021 – The renewed relationship between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is growing by the day and spreading like bushfire to the chagrin of naysayers.

Recently during an interview, Ruto hinted at the possibility of working with Raila despite everything, saying he is ready and willing to team up with Baba come 2022.

Ruto even called Raila to check on him as revealed by ODM Chairman John Mbadi; a clear indication that something is in the offing.

Speaking on phone yesterday night, ODM Chairman John Mbadi disclosed Deputy President William Ruto called to check on Raila Odinga’s recovery progress after the former prime minister contracted COVID-19.

The Suba South MP said the telephone conversation between the DP and the former premier was strictly about health issues.

“The only telephone conversation that has happened between Ruto and Raila is when the deputy president called to check on Raila’s health and how he was recovering, that I can authoritatively confirm,” said the ODM chairman.

He denied reports that the two leaders were holding secret negotiations that could lead to the formation of an alliance in 2022.

Mbadi, who doubles up as National Assembly minority leader, maintained ODM was focusing on constitutional reforms through the BBI process and would engage in coalition negotiations thereafter.

“There are no such formal conversations going on and ODM is not interested in any alliance at this point in time.”

“We are focusing on a constitutional amendment and later it will look for alliances,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST