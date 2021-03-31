Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a very angry man and is reportedly now considering dropping Sotik MP Dominic Koskei from his inner circle.

This is after Keskei admitted to stealing the money that he donated to hustlers in Sotik.

Koskei has admitted that he indeed used KSh 1.6M of the KSh4.1 million donated by Ruto for Boda Boda riders in his constituency.

The MP had gone underground since the money was donated by Ruto.

Koskei went MIA for four months forcing the riders to demonstrate demanding for their money.

The MP had to organise a meeting with them where he admitted to squandering the funds.

The MP revealed to the irate Boda Boda riders that of the KSh 4.1M donated by DP Ruto, he only got KSh1.6M which he used but promised to refund within two days.

He told them he never got the other KSh2.5 million with the MP claiming that one of Ruto’s aides, Farouk Kibet, took the money after the Harambee function the same day.

It remains unclear if Ruto instructed Farouk to take all the money they had pulled in the Harambee.

