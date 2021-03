Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – A video that shows the level of brainwashing among Africans has emerged and left Netizens cursing.

In the video, a woman is seen praying hard to exorcise demons while carrying her baby recklessly on her back.

The baby almost slipped off her back while she was fighting with the demons.

The video was recorded in those dingy churches run by conmen who disguise themselves as prophets.

Is this not madness?

