Monday, March 22, 2021 – ODM Party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has called out Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to share the glory with ODM leader Raila Odinga after winning the Machakos senatorial by-election.

Speaking on Monday, Sifuna said without Raila, Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA would have won the seat and that Kalonzo should recognize that and give Raila his due accolades.

Sifuna claimed that his party supported Wiper in the mini poll even though ODM was not spotted in any of the campaigns that Wiper undertook prior to the vote on Thursday, March 18.

According to the ODM Secretary-General, the decision by the Alfred Mutua-led Maendeleo Chap Chap to withdraw its candidate to support Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu was after the intervention of Raila Odinga.

“ODM supported the Wiper candidate for senate in Machakos.”

“Even the decision by Chapo Chap to withdraw from the race was influenced largely by Raila in order to help Kalonzo win over UDA,” Sifuna said.

He added it would not be much if Kalonzo acknowledged Raila’s influence which according to him favoured Wiper’s win in the concluded by-election.

“In his usual style instead of being thankful, Kalonzo has chosen to be salty.”

“I rather he just said thank you,” he added.

During the campaigns, Wiper partnered with ANC, KANU and Ford Kenya, and Maendeleo Chap Chap to drum up support for Kavindu, ODM missing in action throughout the campaign period.

However, Sifuna argued even in his absence, Raila played some role in securing Wiper’s win.

