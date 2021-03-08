Monday, March 8, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leaders have urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to step aside from his pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta if he truly feels shortchanged and give way for Kalonzo Musyoka whom they said is ready to work with the Head of State.

Speaking on Monday, the leaders led by Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua, said Raila should quit the handshake deal and stop issuing threats to President Kenyatta who has accommodated him in government since the pact in 2018.

Wambua said Kalonzo, who is the Wiper boss, is more than ready to work with Uhuru if Raila bolts out.

“If I invite you to my house, you should not come and start dictating to me how I should cook my food, how I should do my things…that will not be possible. If ODM is not satisfied with the terms and conditions of the handshake, let them quit,” Wambua stated.

The outspoken senator further added that Kalonzo Musyoka is not waiting for endorsement from anyone in order to vie for the presidency in 2022.

