Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has revealed an interesting fact about political deals in Kenya.

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Tuesday, Winnie, who has expressed interest in the Kibra parliamentary seat in the 2022 general election, said most of the major political deals in Kenya are made in clubs.

On why she is not dating, Winnie said the problem with Kenyan men is that they want to plan your life, something that she does not agree with since she is a politician.

“My job is being in politics and in Kenya, politics is done at night in the clubs, at homes. See someone like Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States got married at 49 years after she got someone who can support her,” she said.

Winnie Odinga also revealed that it has not been easy being the daughter of Kenya’s Opposition leader, saying that while she was in school, teachers who had problems with her dad bullied her.

