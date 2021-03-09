Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, failed to show up on a live TV debate that was scheduled to happen on Monday night on TV47.

Kabogo, a former Juja MP, was to appear alongside Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and Gatundu South legislator, Moses Kuria.

However, Kabogo refused to appear and he didn’t offer any apology to the fast-growing TV station.

The debate was scheduled to discuss the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

For the past one month, Kabogo has exposed himself as a weak and rudderless man just a year to the next general election.

Moses Kuria and Ndindi Nyoro have been preaching the ‘hustler narrative’ in Mount Kenya while Kabogo has no firm political stand on whether to support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) or to reject it.

On Saturday, Kabogo was spotted together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and it was not clear whether the President convinced the former county boss to support BBI.

BBI is an initiative by Uhuru and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, which aims to expand the executive and increase money in counties to rescue Kenyans from poverty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST