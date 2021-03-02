Why SuperForex became the Broker of Choice in Kenya

Forex trading has been growing in popularity in Kenya for years. More brokers are noticing the potential of the country, which is arguably the biggest financial hub in East Africa. But with more companies to choose from, Kenyan traders have an ever more demanding task of finding the best one.

Our pick for the Forex broker in Kenya is SuperForex. Here is why their services are worth your attention.

Many Account Types

SuperForex has an account for every type of trader, whether they are just starting out or someone with years of experience. In addition, these account types also differentiate in terms of investment opportunities.

Traders who are still getting started and don’t want to invest a lot of money will do fine with a Micro account. Meanwhile, an expert who is after juicy profits would be better with a Profi-STP or an ECN account.

In addition, there are also spread-free and swap-free account varieties, among others. Recently, SuperForex also launched account packages. This service allows clients to open a set of accounts with preloaded bonuses with one click.

Low Deposits & Attractive Bonuses

Another reason why SuperForex is the top choice broker in Kenya is the low investment requirement. The company has a minimum deposit amount of only $1, at least for the budget account types.

In addition, the broker offers a variety of bonuses that can increase the trader’s deposit greatly. For example, the Easy Deposit Bonus adds 2021% on top of the deposit amount, increasing the trading funds over 20 times.

Thus, not a lot of capital is needed to start trading with SuperForex.

Mobile Accessibility

Mobile phones and tablets seem to be the devices of choice of many traders in Kenya. This is hardly surprising, considering they allow greater flexibility, enabling people to trade even when they are not seated behind a desk.

As a result, Kenyan traders tend to favor brokers that provide a full range of services over mobile apps. SuperForex’s own mobile app was recently updated to include more services and an improved user experience. This makes SuperForex the perfect choice for traders who prefer working from their phones and tablets.

Choice of Payment Methods

SuperForex has an impressive range of supported payment methods. As a result, traders have lots of options when it comes to making deposits and withdrawals.

Among bank wires, Visa, Mastercard, and many international payment systems, SuperForex also supports M-Pesa, the leading financial transaction service in Kenya.

Technical Advantages

SuperForex uses the MetaTrader 4 platform. To date, this software remains the top choice of professional traders. It is the most well-researched and upgraded trading platform in the world, despite newer alternatives becoming available.

In addition, this broker has focused on improving order execution time. While ECN accounts remain unbeatable in this regard, SuperForex has boosted order execution on all of its accounts, even when trading via the mobile app.

Conclusion

All in all, SuperForex provides a well-rounded service to match many trading styles. More importantly, the company supports specific tools such as M-Pesa and mobile trading, which are especially important to Kenyan traders.