Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – The Kenyan media fraternity is currently mourning the death of seasoned media personality and PR guru, Lorna Irungu Macharia, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday.

Lorna, who had a heart of gold, according to her friends, had underlying issues since she had survived three kidney transplants and tuberculosis in the last two decades.

As seen on social media, many are still in denial with the untimely death of their colleague and friend. So far, most have sent messages of condolences to Macharia’s family as they will indeed miss the bubbly soul who brought nothing but joy in their lives.

Her burial will however take place immediately following the strict instructions given by the ministry of health ordering all victims to be buried with 72 hours after death. In a detailed post, the Macharia family went on to say;

“The Macharia Family are sad to announce the passing of Lorna Irungu Macharia on 22nd March 2021. Lorna was the loving wife to Edwin Macharia and mother to Nancy Mumbi. She passed on at the Karen Hospital while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Lorna’s interment will be on 23rd March 2021 in a private family function,” the family wrote in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST