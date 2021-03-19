Where in Kenya Is It Possible to Play Bingo?

As one of the most well-known games out there, bingo has become rather far-reaching in its player base. As a result of this, it’s no real surprise that everywhere from the UK to the USA has played it for many years. There’s also been penetration into other continents and countries such as Africa and therefore the likes of Kenya have sustained the worldwide interest.

Source: Pixabay

Bingo of course can take many forms and it is worth discussing the different ways of playing before delving into where the game can be played across Kenya. Innovations in networking infrastructure, not only in Kenya, but across Africa, have enabled players to visit bingo.paddypower.com, for example, in a bid to play games such as bingo online. This move online characterizes part of the wider transition of classic games such as blackjack and roulette into online spaces in a bid to increase their reach and therefore attract a new audience. With bingo being a game that has reinvented itself before, the implementation of an online space only adds another string to its already large bow.

When it comes to physical settings, Kenya on its own has plenty of options to suit those in every location. As is to be expected, a fair few of these locations are based in major cities such as Nairobi which has 21 separate casinos in its vast portfolio. Six or so lie within the city center and are within easy access of one another, making them ideal for those living close to the middle. There are a couple of others further out, within the Westlands district of Nairobi which has become renowned as the city’s entertainment area and also an area where those in Kenya’s middle class tend to reside.

Source: Pixabay

Intriguingly, there aren’t any casinos near to Nairobi Airport, although as Nairobi isn’t the only decent-sized city in Kenya, there are other places that also play host to casinos where it’s possible to play bingo. The likes of Mombasa also feature their own casinos with Kenya’s second-largest city having seven. Being on the coast of Kenya and facing out on the Indian ocean means that Mombasa has earned the title of being Kenya’s most-visited city by tourists and it means that it’s hardly surprising that it’s become a hotbed of activity. One of the casinos present in the city, Florida Casino, is actually right on the waterfront and sits next to the ferry port, making one of the most idyllic casinos on the planet when it comes to just location. There are a handful more within the center of Mombasa itself, but none are like Florida Casino when it comes to where they’re situated.

It’s clear when it comes to metropolitan areas that Kenya has plenty of options for where people can go and play bingo. However, in those more remote and increasingly rural areas, there isn’t much to speak of. It may be a case in the future of attempting to bridge the gap and build casinos in areas where more people can access them.