Monday, March 8, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was yesterday scheduled to hold a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra following allegations of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plot to betray him and the handshake but cancelled the rally at the last minute.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta called him on Saturday night to deny the allegations of betrayal; a move that prompted Raila to call off the rally.

Raila’s confidant and political strategists, James Orengo and Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo had claimed that there was a plot to sabotage the handshake and stop Baba’s plan to ascend to power.

The two had warned that ODM would back out of the handshake deal between Uhuru and Raila claiming that powerful individuals at the Office of the President were interfering with the nation’s politics.

According to sources, Uhuru phoned Raila to calm him down after the disturbing claims were made regarding the handshake.

It was reported that the two lawmakers; Orengo and Otiende had received Raila’s blessings before making their pronouncements.

The official, however, did not provide further details about the phone call, but it is believed that the two leaders agreed to focus on the bigger picture which is the 2020 Constitution Amendment Bill, and that Raila should calm his allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST