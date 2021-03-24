Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Renowned radio queen, Kamene Goro, has officially turned 29 years old.

Her colleagues at Radio Africa Group pulled a memorable birthday surprise for her when she was presenting the morning show alongside Jalang’o.

Presenters from various radio stations that are owned by Radio Africa Group sent her sweet birthday messages live on air, leaving her shedding tears of joy.

She was also surprised with a sumptuous birthday cake by her colleagues besides receiving a special birthday message from Radio Africa Group boss Patrick Quarcoo.

Kamene shared a video of the memorable birthday surprise on her Instagram page and thanked her colleagues for the goodwill messages.

“My Radio Africa Group family. Thank you so much. I appreciate. I love you all,” she captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST