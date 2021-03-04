Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has sensed defeat in the Kabuchai by-election, going by what he said on Thursday morning.

In Kabuchai, the race is between Ford Kenya candidate Majimbo Kalasinga and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Alex Lanya.

In an interview with KTN news on Thursday morning, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, admitted that his candidate may lose the seat because UDA party agents are bribing voters to vote for Lanya.

A loss in the Kabuchai by-election for Moses Wetangula will be a huge blow bearing in mind that ANC, Wiper and KANU had stepped aside in support of Ford Kenya.

A win for UDA in Kabuchai will be a huge boost for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambition in 2022.

Ruto is the man who is financing UDA candidates across the country.

