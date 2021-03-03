Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Governors have raised safety concerns over Covid-19 vaccines that President Uhuru Kenyatta has procured.

According to county bosses, many Kenyans are skeptical about the vaccine and called on top leaders, headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, to publicly take the Covid jab to dispel safety fears.

Governors also deplored their noninvolvement in the importation and development of protocols for countrywide launch.

About one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine landed in the country on Tuesday night to strengthen the government’s fight against the contagion.

“We don’t want a citizen, senator or a governor to die because he was vaccinated.”

“All of us must be convinced in the national interest that it is the best and safe,” Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia said.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said the President, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and other top government officials should publicly take the jab before ordinary citizens do so.

“I think after consultation, I will support a proposal we start from the top leadership from the President to be the first people to be vaccinated,” Murungi said.

The county bosses spoke during a meeting of the leadership of the Council of Governors and the Senate’s Devolution and Intergovernmental Affairs committee.

The council said despite the arrival of the vaccine, governors were not privy to details or involved by the Ministry of Health on its roll-out.

“I have not even met the Health CC Mutahi Kagwe.”

“We have only communicated on mail and that is almost all,” said Governor Anyang Nyong’o who chairs CoG’s Health committee.

The first batch of the vaccine landed in the country last night.

The Kenyan DAILY POST