Monday, March 1, 2021 – Gatanga constituency residents have demanded a bribe of Sh 4 million each from President Uhuru Kenyatta for them to pass Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In January, Uhuru bribed Members of the county assemblies (MCAs) with Sh2 million each in form of a car grant to pass the BBI.

Already 42 out of 47 county assemblies have passed the bill and it’s now waiting for the nod of the National Assembly and Senate to be subjected to a referendum.

Speaking on Sunday when Deputy President William Ruto visited Gatanga for a series of rallies, the residents urged Uhuru that they want a bribe of Sh 4 million if he wants them to pass BBI.

“He gave MCAs sh 2 million and we want Sh 4 million each since we are the ones who have employed them,” the residents told Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali when he asked them whether they support BBI.

Ali was among MPs who accompanied DP Ruto when he visited Gatanga.

