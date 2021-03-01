Monday, March 1, 2021 – Kikuyu community leaders have urged Deputy President William Ruto not to worry over whether the Mt Kenya region will support his presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking on Sunday in Gatanga constituency, the leaders led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, urged Ruto to go and hunt votes in other regions because the Mt Kenya region is solidly behind his bid in 2022.

Kuria’s sentiments were echoed by Embakasi North MP James Gakuya who said Ruto has won the hearts of Mt Kenya residents, who will, as a result, pay him by supporting his candidature, and also as payment for his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

“We must show the country and the world that we are not thankless by supporting Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. He supported us in 2013 and in 2017,” Gakuya said.

On his part, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, urged Ruto not to be bothered by the passage of the constitutional amendment bill by County Assemblies from the region, claiming that the same doesn’t in any way take away the love the people have for him.

“Don’t worry about the passage of BBI because we know MCAs were bribed with Sh 2 million each,” Gachagua stated.

