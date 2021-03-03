Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Embattled Baringo MCAs have now come clean as to the real reason they rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

This is after the county became the first in the country to reject the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, the MCAs claimed that they shot down the Bill ostensibly to punish their Senator, Gideon Moi, and not that they were opposed to it.

According to the lawmakers, the KANU party leader is an absentee leader in the county, and rejecting the bill was the only way to send him a message of what was the true state of affairs on the ground.

Gideon is among leaders pushing for a referendum and the rejection of the Bill in his home county dealt him a big blow and depicted him as a weakling.

The move by the MCAs also exposed Gideon’s soft underbelly thus threatening his 2022 presidential ambitions.

The Baringo MCAs accused Deputy President William Ruto of mobilizing them to shoot down the Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST