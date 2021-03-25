Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time been honest with Kenyans on the promises he and President Uhuru Kenyatta made while seeking power in 2013 and 2017.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Ruto addressed the issue of unfulfilled promises such as building stadia in the country, saying Kenyans should forget about it because it is not coming.

He explained that issues with the documentation of land set aside for the spaces had risen since he publicly made the promise of nine stadiums.

“There are promises we made to wananchi on projects that we would fulfil and we have done them to a certain degree.”

“For example, because many have been questioning the promise on stadiums as our term comes to an end.”

“There was a plan to complete these stadiums…but there arose complications, some with the contractors.”

“The stadium we began constructing in Kisumu recently, for example, was in the plan since 2013 but a problem with the piece of land we chose due to a dumping site so we were forced to choose another piece of land.”

“To this day, we are yet to conclude on the Mombasa stadium because of similar issues,” stated Ruto.

However, he credited Uhuru and himself for fulfilling many of the promises they made to Kenyans.

“However, what I would like us to focus on is: if we promised 10 things and we’ve fulfilled eight, had it been the KCPE exam and a candidate scored 8/10 then hasn’t that candidate already passed the exam?” the DP posed.

Ruto has always dodged the stadia question each time it is brought up but today he has manned up and tackled it head-on.

