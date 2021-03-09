Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are over the moon following the alleged betrayal of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by his handshake buddy, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, Ruto’s allies, led by Soy MP Caleb Kositany, threw a jibe at Raila’s ODM Party over its anticipated fallout with Uhuru’s Jubilee Party.

Kositany, who is a self-appointed Spokesman of Deputy President William Ruto, asked ODM members not to feel betrayed more by Jubilee than those who voted for the party.

“Do not take us back to the battle streets.”

“If you feel that something has not gone right, do not mourn more than the bereaved.”

“Do not feel that you have been betrayed by Jubilee more than us who voted for Jubilee,” added Kositany.

The MP urged the two parties to stick to peaceful negotiations for the sake of the country’s peace ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“The handshake was done in silence, even the parting, if it is there, should be done in silence,” Kositany said.

In a rather painful jibe, Kositany told ODM that should it need guidance on how to deal with betrayal, they should not hesitate to look for Deputy President William Ruto for advice.

The MP stated that they were ready and willing to hand ODM ‘the manual’ on how to handle betrayal.

The sentiments came hot on the heels of statements made by Siaya Senator James Orengo, claiming that there was a plan to sabotage the handshake.

Orengo claimed that certain individuals in the office of the President were keen to block Raila from ascending to the presidency in 2022.

