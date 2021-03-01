Monday, March 1, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, yesterday dropped a bombshell that left ODM leader Raila Odinga in shock.

This is after he revealed that Mt. Kenya people hate Raila so much that no one can convince them otherwise.

Speaking during a church service in Gatanga, Murang’a County, Kuria noted that while Kikuyus respect Raila Odinga for what he has done for this country, they will never love him let alone vote for him.

He stated that the Kikuyu community has already decided that Deputy President William Ruto will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once his second and final term is over in 2022.

As a result of the deep-rooted hatred, Kuria warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop forcing Raila down the throats of Kikuyus because they have not and will never vote for him.

“We respect and love Uhuru but we never voted Raila.”

“He should not force him on us.”

“We can’t accept Raila even if he is injected into us with a syringe,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST