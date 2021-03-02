Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Karen Nyamu now says that she has a lifetime bond with Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh.

Taking to her Instagram page shortly after the singer issued an apology to his fans and family following an ugly online spat between Karen Nyamu and his wife, the youthful lawyer and politician claimed that Samidoh was coerced and misadvised to issue an apology.

“Those who coerced you grossly misadvised you. Because I care for you and we have a lifetime bond. I will pray you will be free one day, “ she posted.

Samidoh has already accepted that he is the biological father of Karen Nyamu’s 4-month-old son and promised to take care of his innocent son no matter what.

When rumours of their alleged affair surfaced online last year after Karen fell pregnant, Samidoh distanced himself from the pregnancy and described her as just a close friend and a fan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST