Monday, March 15, 2021 – Wiper Party candidate for the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election, Agnes Kavindu Muthama, may not even be on the ballot papers on Thursday.

This is after voters in Machakos sued her over fake academic papers.

In a case filed at Machakos High Court, the voters are challenging her eligibility over alleged dubious academic qualifications.

With barely four days to the by-election scheduled for March 18, Ms. Muthama is facing accusations of flouting the election laws by failing to present a post-secondary certificate to the electoral commission during her clearance to run for the seat.

The voters — Wilfred Manthi Musyoka and Philippe Sadja — have sued Ms. Muthama alongside the Wiper party and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The case has already been certified urgent.

The two voters claim that the nomination of Ms. Muthama by the Wiper party and the subsequent clearance by IEBC was unprocedural, unconstitutional, and unlawful, hence it should be voided. They want the candidate disqualified from the senatorial race.

They argue that Section 22 of the Election Act, which was deleted and later substituted, provides that any aspirant for Member of Parliament must possess a minimum of post-secondary school qualifications.

IEBC was served on Thursday but received the complaint in protest saying it had been overtaken by events.

