Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Mt. Kenya are now ready to market former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the region as a successor to Uhuru’s throne.

On Friday, elders from the Kikuyu community and all Mt Kenya politicians allied to Uhuru met for hours in Thika town to brainstorm the way forward as far as Raila is concerned.

The group met to plan a series of meetings in the larger Mt Kenya region in all counties to prepare the ground for the Raila Odinga visit.

The group is intent on having Raila Odinga start endearing himself to Kikuyu people ahead of the 2022 contest.

According to sources, the group received a communication from Nancy Gitau, Uhuru’s most influential advisor in matters of politics and succession, that Raila will be a one-term transition president next year and that he will provide the shortest path toward the return of a Kikuyu.

The group held an overnight meeting in a hotel in Thika where a plan was crafted to market the former Prime Minister in the region that has opposed him for ages.

The meeting was also attended by Moses Kuria, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto who has been critical of the handshake.

They plan to execute the plan starting mid-March.

The Kenyan DAILY POST